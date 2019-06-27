Hyderabad: Pipeline blast at chemical company leaves nine injured

A pipeline blast left nine people wounded, including three severely injured, at a company in area here on Wednesday night.

The injured were immediately rushed to a hospital after the incident.

"A pipeline blasted at Salicylates Company which is located in area under the limits of station. Some splinters of the pipeline hit nine people working there," Nacharam Circle Inspector, M Mahesh, told ANI over the phone.

Three of the nine injured are in critical condition, he said, while three were discharged after treatment.

The police said that they will register a case and investigate the matter.

