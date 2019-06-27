Delhi court defers consideration on chargesheet against godman Virendra Dixit to July

A special court in on Thursday deferred for the first week of July, consideration on a charge sheet filed by the (CBI) against self-styled godman Virendra Dev Dixit for allegedly raping a minor girl at his ashrams in and in 1999.

The matter was deferred due to the absence of the investigating officer, who is on medical leave.

As per a CBI official, in its charge sheet filed in a Rouse Avenue special court, has pressed stringent charges of rape and criminal intimidation against the absconding godman.

The probe agency has announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh on Dixit, officials said.

The agency had registered the case against Dixit on an order of the High Court on January 3, 2018.

The CBI has alleged that Dixit, being the of Adhyatmik Vishwa Vidyalaya, now changed to Adhyatmik Vidyalaya, and spiritual leader, was in a position to control and dominate over the complainant, a minor at that time, and raped her repeatedly in May-June 1999 at his ashrams in Kampil, Uttar Pradesh, and in Delhi.

Dixit had allegedly threatened the survivor that he will "cause injury to her reputation" and also issued "life threats" to her family, the agency alleged.

