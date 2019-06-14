SCO Summit: India-Iran meeting shelved over scheduling issues

The meeting on Friday between and on the sidelines of the (SCO) summit here was cancelled due to "scheduling issues," as per sources.

" Narendra Modi's meeting with in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, cancelled due to scheduling issues. The official banquet got delayed which disrupted the schedule of all the leaders," sources told ANI.

The meeting was supposed to be held against the backdrop of the US sanctions on as well as Tehran's partial withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA).

The had also recently announced that no fresh sanction waivers will be issued to existing importers of Iranian oil, including

The issue had come up during a meeting between former External Affairs and Iranian during the latter's visit to last month. After the meeting, Swaraj had said that a decision on buying from Iran will be taken after the

In the Joint Declaration issued after the SCO summit, the member-nations called on all participants of the JCPoA or Iran nuclear deal to "strictly fulfil their obligations" for the "effective implementation" of the deal.

"The Member States believe the consistent implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran's nuclear programme to be a priority and, in compliance with Resolution 2231, call on all the participants to strictly fulfil their obligations for the comprehensive and effective implementation of the document," the statement outlined.

