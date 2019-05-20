JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

AIFF condoles death of former FIFA panel referee

'Game Of Thrones' stars share heartfelt farewell posts
Business Standard

Scoot Airways flight makes emergency landing at Chennai airport

ANI  |  General News 

A Singapore-bound Scoot Airways flight made an emergency landing at the Chennai airport in the early hours of Monday after the pilot detected smoke in the aircraft cargo, authorities said.

"Singapore-bound Scoot Airways flight TR 567 flying from Trichy (Tamil Nadu) made an emergency landing at Chennai airport after the pilot detected smoke in the aircraft cargo at around 3:40 am today. The pilot had requested an emergency landing, which was granted by the ATC," an airport official said.

A total of 161 passengers and crew members were on board when the incident took place. All of them are safe.

"All passengers were later safely disembarked and the flight was grounded at Chennai airport," the official said.

The flight is expected to fly back to Singapore today evening.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 10:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements