Scoot Airways flight makes emergency landing at Chennai airport

A Singapore-bound Airways flight made an at the in the early hours of Monday after the pilot detected smoke in the aircraft cargo, authorities said.

"Singapore-bound Airways flight TR 567 flying from Trichy (Tamil Nadu) made an at after the pilot detected smoke in the aircraft cargo at around 3:40 am today. The pilot had requested an emergency landing, which was granted by the ATC," an airport said.

A total of 161 passengers and crew members were on board when the incident took place. All of them are safe.

"All passengers were later safely disembarked and the flight was grounded at Chennai airport," the said.

The flight is expected to fly back to today evening.

