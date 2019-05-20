Bear attacks shepherd in J-K's Doda

A bear attacked a here on Sunday. The incident took place when the took his out in the fields for

The shepherd, told ANI, "I rear sheep and while I was taking them on a stroll, I had an encounter with a bear. He attacked me while I kept trying to save myself. One of my friends saw it and after he started throwing stones and making a loud noise, the bear ran into the forest leaving me injured."

Village headman, said, "We live near the forest area and there is always a fear of being attacked by a wild animal. People fear to step out of their houses after sunset."

Hajam was admitted to Government Medical Hospital, Doda, where he is undergoing treatment.

