Kumaraswamy slams media for 'belittling' politicians in satirical programmes

HD Kumaraswamy hit out at for "belittling" politicians on their satirical programmes, saying he was thinking of bringing a law to curb the practice.

"Whom are you (media) trying to help by misusing our name. I am thinking of bringing in a law. What have you thought of us politicians? Do you think we're jobless? You are belittling us. Do we look like cartoon characters to you? Who gave you the authority to show everything humorously?" Kumaraswamy said at a book launch here on Sunday.

Accusing BJP of hatching a conspiracy to dislodge the Congress- coalition government in the state, the said that his government will not fall "easily."

"This government will not go that easily. I heard that after election results are out on May 23, some BJP leaders said they will be ready for another election in the state. These people have been waiting for a month now to do so. But let me tell you that this government is not going to fall that easily," Kumaraswamy said.

Both and are in an uneasy coalition with differences within coming out in open often.

Earlier this month, BJP S Dattari had alleged that while and former is only concerned about the chief ministerial post, and Kumaraswamy is busy visiting temples to pray for his son Nikhil Gowda's victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

"There is utter chaos in There is no governance as wants to become the Two leaders have also supported him in this. On the other hand, chief minister HD Kumaraswamy is on a temple run praying for his son's electoral victory," he had told ANI on May 9.

"Nobody is concerned about the farmers and the people of the state," he had added.

Karnataka, which has 28 Lok Sabha seats, went to polls in two phases on April 18 and April 23. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

