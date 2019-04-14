JUST IN
Search underway for missing passenger boat in Indonesia

A search and rescue mission is underway for a missing boat with seven people on board in the Banda Sea here, according to local authorities.

The boat named KM Rahmat Wijaya, was reported missing on Friday after setting sail from the Tulehu seaport in Maluku Tengah district of Maluku province, reports Xinhua.

Rescuers believe that the boat suffered an engine failure while en route to Banda Island.

The search and rescue mission involves personnel from the national search and rescue office, family members of the seven people on the boat and volunteers.

