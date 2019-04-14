Search underway for missing passenger boat in Indonesia

-
ALSO READ
One dead after Swiss avalanche, rescue search paused
Hard terrain slows rescue of Spanish boy trapped in borehole
Turkey: search launched for 10 migrants after boats sinks
Indonesia plane crash: Search and rescue operation underway
Building collapse: All seven bodies retrieved, rescue operation called off
-
A search and rescue mission is underway for a missing boat with seven people on board in the Banda Sea here, according to local authorities.
The boat named KM Rahmat Wijaya, was reported missing on Friday after setting sail from the Tulehu seaport in Maluku Tengah district of Maluku province, reports Xinhua.
Rescuers believe that the boat suffered an engine failure while en route to Banda Island.
The search and rescue mission involves personnel from the national search and rescue office, family members of the seven people on the boat and volunteers.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU