Akshay Kumar finally reveals 'Sooryavanshi' girl

Ever since the poster of Akshay Kumar starrer 'Sooryavanshi' came out, fans have been waiting to know about the leading lady of the film. Putting all speculations to rest, Akshay on Monday finally revealed the 'Sooryavanshi Girl'.
Announcing the news, the 'Khiladi' actor wrote, "Welcome to our COP UNIVERSE Katrina Kaif. OUR SOORYAVANSHI GIRL."
Akshay posted a picture with the entire Sooryavanshi gang where Akshay, Katrina, director Rohit Shetty and producer Karan Johar can be seen striking a picture-perfect pose. While the men can be seen posing in sporty looks, Katrina looked beautiful dressed in a red top and ripped jeans.
Earlier in March, the makers of the film had shared the first look of the film and revealed that the flick would be releasing during Eid holiday in 2020. In the poster, Akshay can be seen donning the garb of a police officer with a revolver in his hand.
After Rohit Shetty's 'Singham' starring Ajay Devgn and 'Simmba' featuring Ranveer Singh, the latest actor to join Shetty's cop-brigade is Akshay's character Veer Sooryavanshi, whose entry was teased in the climax of 'Simmba' as the Anti-Terror Squad chief.
