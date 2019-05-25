Security flaw exposes 885 million First American real estate documents

-
ALSO READ
885 mn bank transactions, social security numbers leaked
HDFC ERGO provides title insurance for Shraddha Landmark's Project
Government's mega merger plan for general insurance firms hits fresh roadblock
Merger of 3 PSU general insurers to be complete by FY'20
Insurance players stress on use of right technology
-
Leading real estate title insurance firm, First American Financial Corporation, exposed crucial client data going back to 2003, thanks to a security loophole in its website.
As KrebsonSecurity explains, a bug in the website allowed unauthorised access to the digitised records of anyone who has been sent a document link via email by simply modifying a single digit in the link, exposing as many as 885 million real estate documents.
These digitised records include bank account numbers and statements, mortgage and tax records, social security numbers, wire transaction receipts, and drivers license images. First American fixed the security loophole after learning about it.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU