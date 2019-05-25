Security flaw exposes 885 million First American real estate documents

Leading real estate title firm, First American Financial Corporation, exposed crucial client data going back to 2003, thanks to a security loophole in its website.

As KrebsonSecurity explains, a bug in the website allowed unauthorised access to the digitised records of anyone who has been sent a document link via email by simply modifying a single digit in the link, exposing as many as 885 million

These digitised records include bank account numbers and statements, mortgage and tax records, social security numbers, wire transaction receipts, and drivers license images. First American fixed the security loophole after learning about it.

