JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » Technology

Huawei barred from using SD cards in future devices

Dynastic, appeasement politics pushed-out by politics of performance: Amit Shah
Business Standard

Security flaw exposes 885 million First American real estate documents

ANI  |  Internet 

Leading real estate title insurance firm, First American Financial Corporation, exposed crucial client data going back to 2003, thanks to a security loophole in its website.

As KrebsonSecurity explains, a bug in the website allowed unauthorised access to the digitised records of anyone who has been sent a document link via email by simply modifying a single digit in the link, exposing as many as 885 million real estate documents.

These digitised records include bank account numbers and statements, mortgage and tax records, social security numbers, wire transaction receipts, and drivers license images. First American fixed the security loophole after learning about it.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 25 2019. 19:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements