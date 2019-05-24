JUST IN
Facebook's patent gives a peek into its AR glasses project

Facebook is long known to be working on its own augmented reality (AR) glasses and now a new patent has revealed some details about the purported device.

The patent, filed at the US Patent and Trademark Office, describes an audio system for eyewear. It describes that the audio system including a sensor and a controller will be located behind the ear of the wearer.

This audio system will keep the ears open, thereby keeping the wearer aware of the ambient sound. The patent suggests that this audio system can be integrated into an eyewear device such as a glasses-type headset, near-eye display, or prescription glasses.

First Published: Fri, May 24 2019. 20:51 IST

