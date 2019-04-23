SeekMed App to directly connect patients to eminent doctors on mobile

A unique mobile application, called 'SeekMed' has been launched recently to connect the patients from anywhere in the country with the top doctors of India, mostly based in I cities and working with India's top hospitals.

This app for the first time has brought leading doctors who have been awarded for their contribution to the field of healthcare, majority of doctors on the platform are recipient of Padma Awards and awards like B C Roy. Top doctors from India's leading hospitals like AIIMS, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, PSRI and others can be contacted directly through video consultation feature of the App at a reasonable consultation fees. This application is available and can be downloaded for free from the

"The idea is to bridge the huge gap between the quality of the available in big cities and those in smaller towns and remote areas by increasing access and affordability, with a few simple clicks, patients can find leading doctors & send appointment requests. Patients can upload any number of files that can be accessed from anywhere," said Alok Awasthi, of

Apart from offering quality medical help, experts believe that the opportunity to take a second opinion from top medical professionals can play an instrumental role in ensuring a correct diagnosis, right treatment and optimum clinical outcomes.

"We need a platform that patients can trust to seek expert, credible & ethical medical opinion. That is a unique aspect of which is building a solid network of quality doctors who are considered one of the best in their respective speciality," said Dr T S Kler, (Padma Bhushan Awardee) and also Chairman, New Delhi.

will allow patients from anywhere in the world to seek expert advice from India's award-winning & top doctors via video consultation. The key features of the app include:

Top experts from leading hospitals from across the country

based doctor search

Appointment management

Online payment (incl. wallets, UPI)

Video consultation

Doctor report and

User-friendly (with just a few buttons on the screen). Option for Hindi interface for broader reach

User data protection

In situations, which in fact are very common in India, when patient needs a second opinion about a possible from the best doctor but is not in a position to travel; when patient is not happy with his/her medical condition and has tried all local doctors for treatment; when patient has gone back to his/her home town after surgical procedure and needs to see doctor every few months for follow up or when patient is not able to afford to contact India's best doctors, such video consultation platforms can turn out to be a game changer.

"Whether living in small towns or abroad, now the patients will have a choice to get a second opinion from qualified doctors and make informed decisions. We are hopeful that this initiative will help in bringing radical changes across all the vertex of delivery, not just in the country but for the patient community living abroad," added Awasthi.

With a large number of the patients in the country travelling every day to metropolitans, just to get a second opinion from top experts or for the follow-ups after a treatment, while spending a lot of money, time and human force, it will be interesting to see how innovative video consultation platforms like SeekMed, are going to play their role in patient care.

