Pocket Kitchen introduces 'Thermomix' in India

Everything around us today, is a piece of that can make our lives easier. From a to a fully automated smart home, we have that has advanced far and wide.

The kitchen space, however, where we spend most of our time planning our meals has relatively not seen that much happening. Well, all of that changes as "Pocket Kitchen LLP" introduces a German kitchen robot called "Thermomix" which will revolutionize the way we can cook just about anything.

Thermomix is a unique all-in-one smart kitchen appliance that will enhance the way people cook by helping them unlock their full culinary potential while saving time and effort. The concept of Thermomix is based on a perfectly complimentary combination of sophisticated, intelligent and a wealth of recipes tailored to the Thermomix. With over 40 years of German design and innovation, Thermomix unites the functions of 12 appliances into one compact unit that includes features such as milling or grinding, cooking, emulsifying, whipping, steaming, mixing, precise heating, etc. In addition to these functions, Thermomix has an array of features that lets you access recipes where you're guided step-by-step to create quick and easy dishes. This sophisticated product also provides an option of selecting recipes that are automatically inbuilt into the product or a preference to choose the manual cooking mode, which gives the user greater control to create his/her own recipes.

"We want to create strong brand awareness across the country and have a series of happy customers who could not only benefit and enjoy using Thermomix but also act as a and brand for the product," said speaking on the brand, of Pocket Kitchen.

Thermomix is a brand by Vorwerk, a German family-owned company (founded in 1883). The current Thermomix has a heating element, a motor for fast or slow blending and stirring, and even a weighing scale. Technically, this extremely versatile smart kitchen robot, which is probably also the worlds smallest, does the job of 12 appliances. And yes, you read that right. The Thermomix blends, mixes, steams, emulsifies, weighs, grinds, whips, stirs, chops, kneads and cooks, and you can control the heating too.

