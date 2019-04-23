International offers at Management Schools reach a new high

With the evolving international landscape, schools and management has been under immense pressure to bring in changes to their curriculum and pedagogy to equip their students to skill sets in sync with global needs. The campus placements and hiring patterns started acknowledging performances beyond academics and interviews. Relevant industry knowledge and adaptability to business scenarios are seen as key performance indicators by major recruiters.

The MBA programs - PGDM; PGDM International Business and PGDM Finance offered by of Management, based premium B-School, has been designed to prepare future managers equipped with a strong foundation in concepts.

For instance, the International Business or PGDM-IB, widens the scope of learning and concepts of international regulations & amp; WTO, policies & amp; laws, cultural & amp; socio-economic issues; logistics, documentation and export-import procedures, data security in international business scenario, global supply chain management, international HRM.

A great deal of emphasis is given to the 'International Immersion' module which is inclusive in all three programs, familiarize the students, with global policies and practices followed in different contexts and cultures, and also exposes the students to international markets thus help understand the macro-economic underpinnings, in global business operations.

The continuous efforts to keep the curriculum relevant for all the programs have paid off well, as students of the institute are now a preferred lot for recruiters.

Global lead firms and a respected 100+ list of organization that FORE can boast of, responded well during the placement season as collectively 12 international offers were extended to students spread over 7 countries with the highest compensation offered is Rs 31 LPA. The institute witnessed more offers despite having a larger batch of 300 students. The average salary for 2019 batch increased to Rs 10.80 lakhs as against Rs 10.4 lakhs last year.

The highest international salary in placement stood at Rs 31 lakhs while the highest domestic salary stood at Rs 18 lakhs.

"Despite an increase in batch size, placements this year were faster and better, which manifested in a higher median and multiple job offers for students. The salary offer of 31 lakhs has been received by 4 of students while Pre-Placement Offer (PPO) has been offered to 28 students", said Prof Rajneesh Chauhan, at

In the past two years, the students have been offered a diverse set of roles consulting roles in Tata Capital, Darashaw, Verity, Tata AIA, HSBC, ICICI Bank, ICICI Prudential, ICICI Securities, Hero Fincorp, CRIF Solutions, HDFC Ltd, IDFC eClerx, Evaluserve, and Citi Corp.

FORE has alumni spread across the globe in large numbers - as per data more than 355 in USA & amp; Canada; close to 100 each in the UK, Singapore, and UAE; around 50 in and holding senior positions like - India, Calvin Klein, at Bose Corporation, Lead International Business development-International Logistics at Holisol Supply Chain Management and some of them are recent pass outs.

Some of the regular names from the 100+ list of respectable organizations, includes - Asian Paints, HUL, Nestle, ITC, Nivea, Philips Lighting, Orient Electric, India, Schneider-Electric, VIVO, etc. Among tech and IT clients ERC, GEP, EY GDS, USI, GS, Tata Motors, JK Tyres, VECV, Total Oil, Novartis, HCL Technologies, Cognizant, Capgemini, Zycus, Hyundai Motor Limited, Bharti Airtel, Mahindra & amp; Mahindra among others. International offers were made by Jumbo Electronics, and like and

