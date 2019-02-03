Seemanchal Express mishap: Six dead, several injured

Six people died and several others were injured after nine bogies of the Jogbani- Vihar Terminal derailed here in the early hours of Sunday.

The fatalities were confirmed by CPRO East Central Railways

PR (Rail) Smita Vats Sharma said railway accident medical van along with a team of doctors are at the site. Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have also reached the spot, she added.

Following the accident, all passenger trains on this route have been cancelled and a few trains including Mail Express have been diverted.

As per information received from Sonpur Division, the train passed Mehnar Road at 3.52 am and derailed near Sahadai Buzurg at around 3:58 am.

Five coaches including three sleeper (S8, S9, S10), one general and one AC (B3) were among the derailed bogies.

Rescue and relief operations are currently underway.

Further details into the incident are awaited.

