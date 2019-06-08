Selma Blair replaces cane with walking bike as she battles multiple sclerosis

Blair, who is battling multiple sclerosis, is feeling happy as her got replaced with a non-motorized walking bike.

According to US Weekly, the 46-year-old was suffering from immense pain with her cane, and now after using a non-motorized walking bike, things have changed.

On Friday, the posted a picture with Barbara Alinker, the founder of the bike, on and penned a long message for her.

"We met! I cannot express the gratitude I have towards the kindness and hard work of She is the woman behind the invention, design and build of this wonderful walking bike. I have been without my Alinker while taking care of things back home, seeing family and healing and thought I could manage with my cane," wrote.

Further, she went on to say, "It became untenable and painful to my joints. So she found me. She gave me this bike. And I took off. So many people have already stopped me to ask about it. Good thing I am a chatterbox and so happy with this #mobilityaid, I feel like a model at a Gonna nap. And look forward to the days ahead with faster, smoother, increased mobility in a walking city. Thank you thank you."

[{0a1b01a3-4d01-4c1e-a837-a778ebc94b5e:intradmin/Selma_8.JPG}]

revealed her MS diagnosis in 2018 and shared a picture of herself with a in December. After two months, she stunned her fans with a custom walking stick on red carpet.

She has always been open about her struggles with the disease. Back in January, the 'Legally Blonde' actor compared her disease to experiencing a "stadium of uncontrollable anxiety at times."

"My brain is on fire. I am freezing. We feel alone with it even though the loving support has been a godsend and appreciated," the actor had captioned a selfie.

"People write to me asking how I do it. I do my best. But I choke with the pain of what I have lost (riding) and what I dare hope for and how challenging it is to walk around. But my smiles are genuine. This is ok. Life is an adventure with many shards of awakening. I can't sleep at night but daytime I have trouble staying awake. I am a grown woman holding onto a bear that belonged to a sister type of mine," she added.

