Michelle Williams believes 'Dawson's Creek' series was not fulfilling

Though Williams might have gained fame with the television series ' Creek', the American believes something is still unfulfilled.

The Oscar-nominee in an interview with Patricia Clarkson, as cited by Fox News, revealed the experience of working on the show and how it discouraged her from taking another TV job for years.

Williams said that doing ' Creek' for six and half years was "an incredible learning experience" but it left her feeling that something was missing.

"We did 22 episodes a year, and you'd be getting scripts at the last minute and you had zero input," she told Clarkson. "It was a little like a factory job ... It was formulaic," she added.

Apart from Williams, the show also starred James Van Der Beek, Joshua Jackson, and - from 1998 to 2003.

She was just 22 when the series ended. Her return to the small screen took ages and for a good reason, Williams, now 38, said.

"I don't think I've done television in between then and now because of a fear of loss of input," she admitted.

Williams transformed her acting skills and opted for roles such as in 'My Week With Marilyn' which won her a in 2012. She also featured in 'Brokeback Mountain' in 2005 and ' by the Sea' in 2016.

Williams returned to television in 2019 for FX's limited series 'Fosse/Verdon', where she essayed the character of winner She nodded a yes to the project because the medium is "different now".

"I could see that that was true and that it was something that I should open myself up to," she said.

The also said that she didn't want to lose a chance of working with Oscar-winner who was the major reason for her making the decision.

"I always wanted to work with him, always," she admitted.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)