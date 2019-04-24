Selma Blair's 'Cruel Intentions' throwback moment

says working on the romantic drama "After" was a throwback to "Cruel Intentions".

Released in 1999, "Cruel Intentions" was about a dysfunctional family relationship between a stepbrother and stepsister. It featured Blair, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and

Based on Anna Todd's young adult romance novel of the same name, "After" narrates the journey of a young woman who falls for a man with a dark secret and the two embark on a rocky relationship. Directed and written by Jenny Gage, the film will release in on May 3. It is being brought to by

"I did a photo shoot with Jenny right when I was starting out. I was the first celebrity she had ever shot," said in a statement.

"Plus, I loved her movie 'All This Panic' and even moderated a screening, so I was invited on board. I hadn't read the books, but I immediately went and downloaded them, as billions have done. I love being a small part of something that has an around it and people really want to see it already.

"The experience is also a throwback to 'Cruel Intentions'," added the actress, who plays the role of the mother of the lead (played by Josephine Langford) in "After".

"After" also stars Hero Fiennes-Tiffin, Shane Paul McGhie, Samuel Larsen, Khadijha Red Thunder, Swen Temmel, Inanna Sarkis, Peter Gallagher, Jennifer Beals, Pia Mia, and

