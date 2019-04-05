Sense of 'deep sorrow' prevailed on Rahul Gandhi's face after IAF strikes: Amit Shah

-
BJP president Amit Shah on Friday claimed that a sense of "deep sorrow" prevailed on the face of Congress president Rahul Gandhi after the air strikes were conducted on a terrorist camp in Pakistan.
Gandhi was "upset" with the Indian Air Force strikes on terrorists in Pakistan, he said, addressing a rally here.
"After the air strikes, there was a wave of jubilation all over the country, crackers were burst, sweets were distributed, photos of the martyred security personnel were garlanded, but there was deep sorrow at two places only. Obviously, one was in Pakistan while another was on the face of Congress president Rahul Gandhi," Shah said.
"Rahul Gandhi's guru Sam Pitroda asked why we dropped bombs on terrorists. He (Pitroda) said we should have talked to them. You tell whether we should talk to those who kill our soldiers or we should destroy them. If they fire one bullet, we will hurl a bomb," he said.
The BJP chief also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government uprooted militancy from the North-East and brought peace and development in the region.
"Congress has done nothing for the poor in 50 years and on the other hand, the BJP government has put Rs 6,000 into the bank account of small farmers. Moreover, BJP also uprooted the menace of terrorism from the North-East and brought peace, development and stability in the region," Shah said.
"We will give Arunachal Pradesh its separate AIIMS after which people will not have to go to Delhi or Gawahati for treatment," he said.
Arunachal Pradesh will vote for Lok Sabha and Assembly polls simultaneously on April 11. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
