Sensex down 64 points, Nifty ends above 10,500

Post recovering in the last hour, Sensex ended down 64.02 points at 34,947.63, while the Nifty closed down 29 points at 10,524.

With 1324 shares advancing, 1292 shares declining and 155 shares unchanged, sectors such as the Nifty PSU remained the contributor to the recovery.

Amongst others were Nifty IT and Metal index, which ended in green.

On the other hand, auto, infra, pharma and index ended in red.

SBI, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, and were amongst the top gainers, while IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Power Grid Corp, and lost the most on the Sensex.

With the result season swinging in, (IGL) rose 2.5 percent intraday Monday after company's Q2 net profit increased by 6.5 percent at Rs 187.3 crore and revenue was up 10.4 percent at Rs 1,421.5 crore, reported Moneycontrol.

The company reported Q2 net profit at Rs 944.9 crore, NII at Rs 20,905.7 crore. Net NPA was down at 4.84 percent, while Gross NPA was down 9.95 percent.

Another IT major, Bosch, reported a surge of 19 percent (year on year) in its net profit for September quarter at Rs 420 crore against Rs 353 crore.

