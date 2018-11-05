Explore the future of smart cities at 'The Things Conference India 2018'

-
India is stepping towards building Smart Cities. And there is a lot happening in the Internet of Things (IoT) space, the technology which enables smart cities and smart applications.
By empowering several domains including smart homes, agriculture, industries, environment, health and more, smart applications are about to take off at scale and revolutionize the way of living. At the very right time, 'The Things Conference India' is being organised for the first time in India on 9th and 10th November '18 at HICC, Hyderabad.
CEO of CyberEye, Ram Ganesh says, "We want to see India as a smart and secure nation. We are committed to build strong technology communities and develop technical capabilities for a smart and secure India. 'The Things Conference India' is just the beginning."
The Things Conference is a global initiative where IoT experts from across the world gather to discuss the immense possibilities and overcome the challenges in building smart applications at scale. The first global conference in Amsterdam was a huge success.
And The Things Conference is now coming to Asia for the first time. This event brings together people from Government, Industry, and Thought leaders in IoT technology from across the world - creating a platform to discuss opportunities, challenges and come up with innovative solutions using advanced technologies in IoT, especially LoRaWAN technology.
LoRaWAN, popularly known as Low Power Long Range Wide Area Network is a technology that offers connectivity for devices over very long ranges, with extremely low costs and low power requirement. With this technology, countries across Europe and countries like US, China, Australia have taken initiatives to build Smart Nations altogether!
The event witnesses eminent personalities like Mr. Amitabh Kant, CEO of NITI Aayog and Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary - IT, Govt. of Telangana.
Pioneers in this technology from across the world such as Wienke Giezeman (CEO and Co-founder of The Things Industries), Duane Wald (VP, Multitech Systems), Johan Stokking (CTO & Co-Founder of The Things Industries), and many more global leaders in IoT and LoRaWAN, bureaucrats, policy makers, industrialists, tech enthusiasts, startups - more than 300 delegates are coming together onto a single platform to dive deep into this exciting new-age technology.
With a mission to build secure and smart communities, CyberEye - a technology company from India is organizing first-ever 'The Things Conference India' in Hyderabad, our very own technology hub. Being one among the fastest-growing Indian cities, it always stays ahead in advanced technologies.
