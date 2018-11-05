UC Live Chat session with Karishma Tanna

UCWeb, owner of and UC News, has initiated the 11.11 UC Shopping Fest to celebrate the with its 130 million Indian users.

The was kicked off with Bollywood stars Karishma Tanna and Singh engaging in a friendly banter. Renowned will join the celebrities at 8:30 p.m. on November 2 and 5, for a live chat session on and to reveal their fortune on career, love life and more.

He is touted to discuss Karishma's love life in detail in the upcoming chat session. Karishma parted ways with her boyfriend two years back and has been single since then.

"I would like to be in a relationship in future and settle down with somebody," said Karishma in an interview months ago. UC Diwali Live Chat will reveal her chances for love on November 2. UCers also get a chance to interact with the and the Bollywood actresses during the chat sessions.

The two Bollywood queens will finally have a in a live chat session on November 9 at 12:30 p.m. The stars are going fight it out in a swimming pool and complete a series of challenges to see who wins the crown of The Shopping Queen. By getting involved in the live chat, UCers stand the chance to win as Diwali prizes.

During the past week, millions of UCers have followed clues from these two shopping-queen wannabes and made their Diwali choices by taking part in a card collecting game, an immersive and interactive in-app promotion that ended on November 1.

"UCWeb, for the first time, has introduced the in together with We are impressed by the enthusiasm of our users. The campaign was tailor-made for the Indian market," said Damon Xi, of and Indonesia, and Entertainment Group.

In the game, a total of 40 lucky UCers got their wishes fulfilled and won prizes worth Rs. 20 lakh. In addition, participants won gift coupons worth Rupees 1 crore. As content platforms, and aim to be part of India's biggest festival and bring joy to UC's fast growing family of 130 million users.

Users can enjoy crazy deals and more Diwali excitements on 11.11 UC Shopping Fest.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)