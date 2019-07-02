Sergio Aguero will play against Brazil, says Argentina coach

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni confirmed that striker Sergio Aguero will play in the Copa America semi-final against Brazil.

"What I can confirm is that Aguero is going to be a starter. It always comes out that the doubt is Aguero and he ends up playing," Goal.com quoted Scaloni as saying.

Aguero has played in the first three matches for Argentina and scored one goal and creating two chances for forwards to strike.

Scaloni laughed when asked about whether Messi will play or not, and stated that nothing is confirmed apart from Aguero.

"The rest is not confirmed, not even Messi," Scaloni said.

Argentina have never defeated Brazil in a competitive game at their home.

Scaloni acknowledged that Tite's side, who scraped past Paraguay on penalties in the quarter-finals, are favourites to win the Copa America.

"They are in an important situation. They have been playing together for a long time, the coach has been in charge for a long time. That is an advantage for them. Brazil are the favourites for the Copa, the rival that everyone wants to beat," Scaloni added.

Argentina last won the Copa America title in 1993 by defeating Mexico in the final, while Brazil have not claimed the title since 2007.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)