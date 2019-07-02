Does SL captain look like Vicky Kausal? You judge!

Cricket World Cup's official handle on Tuesday posted two pictures on Twitter in which they compared Sri Lanka's skipper Dimuth Karunaratne to Bollywood actor Vicky Kausal.

"While we are at it...How much does Sri Lanka captain #DimuthKarunaratne look like @vickykaushal09," Cricket World Cup tweeted.

However, many fans did not seem pleased with Kaushal's comparison to Karunaratne. The audience on Twitter expressed their dissent.

"Get your eyes checked from a tailor mate," one Twitter user wrote.

"Only you. No one can see any resemblance," wrote another Twitter user.

The Cricket World Cup did not stop its antics with this, as they earlier compared Sri Lanka's bowler Isuru Udana to France's footballer Oliver Giroud.

"Is it just us or do you notice the resemblance? #IsuruUdana #OlivierGiroud #SLvWI | #LionsRoar | #CWC19

Sri Lanka registered their third win in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup on Monday as they defeated West Indies by 23 runs.

Batting first, Sri Lanka posted a total of 338 runs on the board, owing to Avishka Fernando's knock of 104 runs. This was the first ever century for Fernando in the ODI format and he became the youngest batsman to score a century for Sri Lanka in the history of World Cup.

Sri Lanka defended the total with ease in the end as they won the match by 23 runs. Nicholas Pooran gave Sri Lankan team a scare as he played a knock of 118 runs, but once he was dismissed the Islanders were able to secure the victory.

Meanwhile, actor Vicky Kaushal on the work front will be seen next in Karan Johar's magnum opus 'Takht', 'Bhoot Part-One-The Haunted Ship' and 'Sardar Udham Singh'.

