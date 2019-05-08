Sethu FC beat Bangalore United FC 3-0

Sethu FC handed a thumping 3-0 defeat to Bangalore United FC at the on Wednesday.

Sethu's strikers and were the scorers, netting the first and the third goals of the match. However, it was international Sandhiya, whose brilliant display on the wings and a first-half goal that earned her the of the Match award.

Sethu were dominant from the very start as continued her brilliant form to score the first goal of the match in the 11th minute. The goal took Bhandari to the top of the scorer's charts with five goals from two games.

She looked sharp and displayed great awareness in linking-up with Dangmei Grace, Sandhiya, and Ratanbala Devi. The international netted a second goal in the first half but it was given offside. With a few minutes of the first half left, Sandhiya also joined in on the act as she finished off a smooth move.

The second half continued much in the same vein, as Sethu hogged possession of the ball and barely allowed their opponents to set up any counter attacks. Their efforts finally paid off, when the second half substitute Basnet, who came on for Bhandari, got on to a rebound and rounded Bangalore keeper to score into an empty net.

