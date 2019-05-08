Hamid Hassan likely to stop playing ODIs after CWC19

-
Afghanistan pacer Hamid Hassan on Wednesday announced that he might retire from the limited-overs format after the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.
"Probably this is going to be my last World Cup for my country. I may stop playing ODI cricket after this tournament. However, I would continue playing T20 cricket, either for Afghanistan or in the Shpageeza League (domestic T20 league) or the leagues abroad," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Hassan as saying.
"As a player who has dedicated all his life to cricket, the decision to quit is always a tough one. However, after a lot of thought, I felt after the injuries and the recovery process I went through, it is time to consider my health seriously," he said.
Hassan has made a comeback to the Afghanistan 15-member team for the upcoming World Cup. The player last played an ODI in 2016.
The 31-year-old has been constantly bogged down by injuries and the selectors surprised everyone by including him in the squad.
"If I continue playing further ODI cricket, it may harm my knee. However, if I play four-day cricket, it'll help me extend my cricket career, enabling me to participate in T20s for Afghanistan," Hassan said.
"Every player has to retire one day. There are players in the national team who are senior and are of the same age as me. I think it is better to bid farewell when you are performing well, and have a good name before it becomes a burden for the national team," he said.
Hassan has played 32 ODIs for Afghanistan and has taken 56 wickets in them.
Afghanistan will take on Australia in their opening match of the World Cup on June 1.
