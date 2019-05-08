We have to put our chest for the bullets: Suarez after defeat

Apologising and taking responsibility for their embarrassing 0-4 defeat at the hands of in the second-leg of semi-finals of Champions League, said that his team will have to do a lot of "self-criticism" and put their "chest for the bullets".

"We have to do a lot of self-criticism, it's the second time the same happens to us. We cannot make these mistakes two years in a row, we have to reproach ourselves for what we are doing wrong, thinking that everything was finished," Goal quoted Suarez as saying.

"We are very sad, hurt. We are human beings, we feel the pain, the frustration, we have to do self-criticism, put our chest for the bullets of what is coming now," he added.

Barcelona's was the first person who was subjected to heavy criticism after trounced his side.

However, Suarez was quick to defend Valverde saying that players were the ones who played and it is the same who guided in the first leg semi-final, where they vanquished 3-0.

"We are the ones who play, the made the tactic that he made in the first leg. We, the players, have to be self-aware, we are the ones who play," Suarez said.

still have three matches left in their season including del Rey final against which is slated to take place on May 25.

