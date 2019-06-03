Several areas in Odisha likely to witness rainfall in next 24 hours: IMD

Several areas in Odisha are likely to see light to moderate rainfall in the next 24 hours, (IMD) said on Monday.

"In the next 24 hours, many parts of Odisha will witness light to moderate rainfall. Some areas will see heavy rainfall as well. Districts like Koraput, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar districts will see heavy rainfall. There are chances of thunderstorms, lightning in the coastal districts," HR Biswas, Director, Meteorological Department said while talking to ANI.

These are pre-monsoon thunderstorms. Biswas also said that rainfall will increase in Odisha after June 6 and that there are no chances of the heat wave in the region.

"Temperature has gone down. Now, there is no chance of heat wave," he said.

Biswas said that the arrival of Monsoon will be delayed in Odisha by five-six days.

"Monsoon will arrive in on June 7 as we have been saying it since May 15. Its advance in Odisha will depend on its strength. Its arrival in Odisha is likely to be delayed by 5-6 days," he added.

