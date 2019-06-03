CAG Rajiv Mehrishi chosen External Auditor for WHO

The election was held in the 72nd WHO Assembly in on May 23 where the CAG was elected with a majority (90 out of 162 votes) in the first round of itself, according to an official release.

Apart from India, others competing for the position were the of Congo, France, Ghana, and the

Mehrishi will take over from the of WHO, the Supreme Audit Insitution of This is the second major international audit assignment for the CAG this year following his selection to the post of External Auditor of earlier this year in March 2019.

The CAG of is currently also on the Board of of the and of the UN Panel of External

Mehrishi attended the 6th Global Audit Leadeship Forum (GALF) in on April 8-9. is a group of 24 major SAIs, who meet annually to discuss current and emerging issues of concern and explore opportunities to share information and work.

The discussions in the 6th meeting focused on "Big Data and Auditing" and "Improving Publoic Accountability through Environmental Auditing". Delegates from 15 countries including participated in the meeting. They agreed to strengthten bilateral and multilateral exchanges in the rfield of audit using big data and leveraging the work of INTOSAI working grojup on Big Data to share best practices and step up in the training, knowledge and talent base.

