Vidyasagar's statue to be installed on June 11: Mamata

Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's statue, which was vandalised during Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata on May 14 will be re-installed on June 11, Chief Minister announced today.

"On June 11, we will install the symbolic statue which was broken. A Bronze bust will be installed once it is completed," told media here.

The statue of Vidyasagar, a 19th-century social reformer, was vandalised in clashes between BJP and Trinamool workers at during Shah's roadshow. Since then, both the parties have blamed each other for the vandalisation.

had last week announced that the state's new and a five-member committee will look into the case.

Meanwhile, Banerjee lashed out at the BJP on Monday and said, "BJP is trying to spread fake news about TMC will campaign from door to door. Save democracy, we don't want EVMs, return to ballot. There should be a fact finding committee on EVMs."

She added, "In Uttar Pradesh, they say Jai Sia Ram, which means and Ram together. Now they have omitted ji, and modified the slogan. Let BJP say what they wish to. I said what I had to in my page.

