Several flights cancelled after fresh snowfall in Srinagar

Heavy snowfall in and Kashmir's on Saturday led to the cancellation of several flights at Airport.

The snowfall and the bad weather in the Valley also caused disruptions to the citizens, leading to severe traffic jam, water-logging and power cut in maximum areas of the city.

Airport officials announced a list of the cancelled flights and the flights that were diverted to Airport on their official handle.

Flights of all major airlines have been cancelled. The cancelled flights include Vistara flights-- UK 611 (Departure) and UK 612, flights-- 9W 638 (Departure), flights-- SG 939 (Departure), SG 130 (Departure), SG 964/253.

One flight 213 was diverted to but eventually got cancelled. Apart from that, four other flights- 912, 287, G8 224, and G8 697 have also been cancelled.

Four IndiGo flights 6E 478, 6E 2694, 6E 559, and 6E 2197 were also cancelled. An flight, AI 826 is on standby at the as per the information tweeted by the airport authorities, while two others AI 821 and AI 822 have been cancelled.

received fresh snowfall in several districts including Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, and several others, today. The severe weather damaged Apple crops in several parts of district.

On Friday, around 70 people were rescued in district after they struck because of closedown of vehicular movement at the Highway due to the snowfall.

Officials at the India Meteorological Department had said that the temperature is expected to drop as the weather conditions are likely to prevail for the next 12-24 hours.

