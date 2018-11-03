Several flights cancelled after fresh snowfall in Srinagar

-
ALSO READ
Srinagar airport 'technically' cleared for night operations after test flight
Srinagar airport set to begin night flights next week
Jammu-Srinagar NH reopened after two-day closure
DGCA has granted permission to operate night flights at Srinagar airport: JK govt
Three rifles missing from police post in Srinagar
-
Heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Saturday led to the cancellation of several flights at Srinagar Airport.
The snowfall and the bad weather in the Valley also caused disruptions to the citizens, leading to severe traffic jam, water-logging and power cut in maximum areas of the city.
Srinagar Airport officials announced a list of the cancelled flights and the flights that were diverted to Jammu Airport on their official Twitter handle.
Flights of all major airlines have been cancelled. The cancelled flights include Vistara flights-- UK 611 (Departure) and UK 612, Jet Airways flights-- 9W 638 (Departure), SpiceJet flights-- SG 939 (Departure), SG 130 (Departure), SG 964/253.
One GoAir flight G8 213 was diverted to Jammu but eventually got cancelled. Apart from that, four other GoAir flights- G8 912, G8 287, G8 224, and G8 697 have also been cancelled.
Four IndiGo flights 6E 478, 6E 2694, 6E 559, and 6E 2197 were also cancelled. An Air India flight, AI 826 is on standby at the Srinagar Airport as per the information tweeted by the airport authorities, while two others AI 821 and AI 822 have been cancelled.
Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall in several districts including Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, Kinnaur and several others, today. The severe weather damaged Apple crops in several parts of Kinnaur district.
On Friday, around 70 people were rescued in Lahaul-Spiti district after they struck because of closedown of vehicular movement at the Manali-Leh National Highway due to the snowfall.
Officials at the India Meteorological Department had said that the temperature is expected to drop as the weather conditions are likely to prevail for the next 12-24 hours.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU