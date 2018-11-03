Nalasopara arms haul case: ATS granted 30-day extension to file chargesheet

A court on Saturday granted a 30-day extension to the (ATS) for filing of the chargesheet against all accused in connection with arms haul case.

On Friday, the ATS had filed an application in the court seeking more time to file the chargesheet in the case.

ATS lawyer, PP Raja Thackeray, had asked for 90-day extension arguing that a lot of aspects in the investigation are to be covered for which the probe agency needs time.

The ATS had termed the case as a "deep-rooted conspiracy".

In August, the ATS had carried out raids in and and arrested Vaibhav Raut, who ran a pro-cow protection outfit--the Hindu Govansh Raksha Samiti, his associate Sharad Kalaskar, Sudhanwa Gondhalekar, and Pangalkar for allegedly stockpiling explosives and arms.

All the five people were booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 for allegedly plotting blasts to disturb the communal harmony and having links with terrorist organisations.

The ATS had claimed that the five accused had planned to trigger blasts at various places in Mumbai, Nalasopara, Pune, and

