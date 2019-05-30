Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15' trailer out

After arousing the curiosity of fans with an intense teaser, makers of starrer 'Article 15' dropped the trailer of the film on Thursday.

Ayushmann shared the trailer on and accompanied a message along with, " Let's be Indians: Firstly and Lastly."

Starting with a narration 'We are invisible to them', the two-minute fifty seven second trailer raises the concern of social divide in

Khurrana who is essaying the role of an is looking into the murder of two female cousins who were hanged for they shared an intimated relationship.

A hard-hitting tale of honour killing and the feckless attitude of police department in taking matters seriously, the trailer captivates the attention of the viewers.

The family of the murdered girls are featured stating their innocence in the murder and that they are being wrongly framed in the case. A name 'Anshu Naharia' comes up after Sayani Gupta makes a revelation about the person hitting 'Pooja'.

It turns out that the murdered girls were 'gang-raped' for asking a Rs. 3 hike in their pay and later, hanged.

After piquing the curiosity, the trailer hints at the culprits who belong to a 'high-cast Brahmin's' ashram. Ayushmann who turns out to be a Brahmin himself, questions his fellow policemen about their castes and infuriates with anger.

Based on true incidents, the trailer raises questions on the sanctity of our constitution and depicts a quote from social reformer 'Dr. B R Ambedkar'- Let's be Indians, Firstly and Lastly'. In a brief clip, the protagonist is featured romancing with Isha Talwar.

Mangesh Dhakde's background score has made the trailer come to life.

The Anubhav Sinha directorial is inspired by the Badaun rape incident where two teenage girls were gang-raped and gruesomely murdered by hanging them while they were still alive.

Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Naser, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Subrajyoti Bharat, and are also part of the stellar cast of the film.

The film is being produced by and is slated to hit the theatres on June 28.

