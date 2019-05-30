Slash reveals new Guns N' Roses album is happening!

Mark your calendars for the brand new album! American and the rock band's has revealed that they are planning to work on a new album later this year.

This may come as a sigh of relief for all their fans who were waiting with bated breath for some new music by the band.

Several members of the rock band including Slash, previously hinted that they had discussed the idea of working on a new album, with recording taking place after they completed their touring duties in the fall, reported Classic Rock.

During an interview on 101 WRIF's Talkin' Rock show, the 53-year-old broke the news and shared some updates regarding the new album and why he has been so indirect about any upcoming projects in the past.

explained the reason behind him being indirect and said that he wanted to be "honest" with his fans.

In an effort to stay real with his fans, he said: "The thing is, we hadn't really done anything yet, and I don't like to say anything. You know how people promote shit and lie through their teeth? So I just wanted to be honest, and there was no telling what we were going to do at that point."

"But at this point, I do know we are going to do this one, and we've already started working on stuff. There you go," he told (via Alternative Nation) as cited by Classic Rock.

also added that he found it frustrating when a picture showing his guitar rig set up at Axl Rose's home was circulated.

"There was a rumour I was over there, it was before I had even been there. I was like, 'Jesus Christ, that's a pain in the ass and annoying.' But I am excited about what we've got going on and everything, so it's going to be cool. It's awesome," he said.

Just as Slash began to talk about the new album, the connection was lost during the phone interview.

When he reconnected, he joked: "I guess that must have been sort of Axl saying something!"

"When we finish the tour in the fall then we will commence working on [what] will end up being the next Guns record," he said of the upcoming album.

The band's last album titled 'Chinese Democracy' came out in 2008. It has been 11 years since fans were treated to new music.

Meanwhile, Slash featuring and The Conspirators released 'Living the Dream' album in September, last year.

