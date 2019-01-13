Shah Rukh Khan gives lazy weekend feels with son AbRam

Following a short hiatus, is back on

The 'Zero' posted an adorable lazy Sunday picture with his son AbRam and Twitterverse can't get enough of it.

In the picture, SRK can be seen reclining with his youngest on a sofa. "Weekend Research: "A survey has found that One in Three men are just as lazy as the other Two!" We r the other two and we don't agree....mom!" read the caption.

The 53-year-old is seen radiating weekend vibes sporting a dark blue full-sleeved t-shirt, while AbRam is wearing a peach t-shirt and printed blue half pants.

The image has already been retweeted over a thousand times and received over seven thousand likes.

One user wrote, "I MISSED YOU SO DAMN MUCH. PLEASE TAKE GOOD CARE OF YOURSELF. YOU'RE ALL WE HAVE."

"Finally you are here omg we missed you soooo much," read another tweet.

"The most awaited tweet is here. Good looks run in the Khan family. So happy to see you all relaxed. Love you handsome???? Keep blessing this place with your presence," tweeted another.

Another user tweeted, "I swear to God my heart skipped a beat when I saw ur tweeeeeeet ?????????? i was wondering where u'd gone but am soooooo happy u're backkkkk!!!!"

Needless to say, the comments that have poured in show fans' adulation and adoration for the star.

Recently, had taken to her account to share a snap in which SRK is being kissed by the mother-daughter duo of Gauri and Suhana. She captioned it as "Most days he deserves it..."

SRK will be next seen in a biopic based on The film has been tentatively titled 'Saare Jahaan Se Achcha'.

