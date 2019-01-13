JUST IN
Tom, Charlotte welcome baby number 2

ANI  |  Washington D.C. (USA) 

English actor Tom Hardy and her wife Charlotte Riley welcomed their second baby together.

While the name or gender of the newborn is yet to be confirmed, a recent revelation that the name of the child will be after Forrest Gump is untrue, E! News reported.

The 'Venom' star and his actor wife welcomed their first child in 2015. The couple, who believe in keeping their private lives away from the paparazzi did not reveal the pregnancy until the 'London Has Fallen' star walked on the red carpet with her baby bump.

The 'Legend' star also has a 10-year-old son, Louis Hardy with his ex-girlfriend Rachel Speed.

In an earlier interaction, Hardy said it was hard to impress his son Louis when it came to his latest superhero movie because he was a comic book aficionado.

Tom Hardy married Peaky Blinders actress Charlotte Riley in July 2014.

First Published: Sun, January 13 2019. 17:24 IST

