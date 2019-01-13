The Rock gives 'exclusive lil' taste' from Fast & Furious spin-off

-
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson today took to Instagram to post a brand new photo from his upcoming action-flick Fast & Furious Presents
Terming it as an 'exclusive' sneak-peak, the wrestler-turned-actor captioned the image "An exclusive lil' taste of biggest showdown the summer has ever seen. The Outlaw Lawman, HOBBS. The International Spy, SHAW. The Baddest Bad Guy the Fast & Furious franchise has ever had, BRIXTON. We're either gonna get along or we get it on. Fuuuck gettin' along, gettin' it on is way more fun."
He further wrote, "On a biz note, this film has been a fun one to produce and our audience is gonna have an absolute blast this summer."
The image shows the three leading stars from the movie Dwyane 'The Rock' Johnson, Jason Statham and Idris Elba standing together staring at the camera, dressed in black and looking ready for action. Since being posted, the image has already crossed 20 lakh likes on Instagram.
The Rock had earlier in December taken to Instagram to announce the inclusion of Idris Elba to the cast of the movie.
He wrote, "Creating an icon. For HOBBS & SHAW we cast the one and only @idriselba to be the baddest, most diabolical, most dominant and coolest bad guy the FAST & FURIOUS franchise has ever seen."
The action film which is being directed by David Leitch and written by Chris Morgan is a spin-off from The Fast and the Furious series featuring two characters, Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw in the lead roles. The film stars Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Vanessa Kirby, and Idris Elba.
The film is scheduled to release on August 2, with the ninth installment of Fast & Furious franchise arriving a year later.
