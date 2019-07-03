Shakib becomes first player to score 500 runs, take 10 wickets in WC history

Bangladesh's all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan scripted a record on Tuesday as he became the first player in the history to score more than 500 runs and take 10 wickets in a single World Cup campaign.

He achieved the feat against India in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. Against India, Shakib scored 66 runs and took one wicket, but this performance by him was not enough for Bangladesh as they lost the match by 28 runs.

With this loss, Bangladesh semi-final hopes came out to an end.

Shakib has been in tremendous form in the tournament so far and he is just two runs behind India's Rohit Sharma in the leading run-scorer list in the ongoing World Cup.

The left-handed batsman has scored 542 runs in the tournament. He has scored two centuries and three half-centuries.

Shakib scored back-to-back centuries against England and West Indies.

The 32-year-old has been in good form with the ball as well. The all-rounder has bowled economical spells throughout the tournament. Shakib has a total of 11 wickets in the World Cup so far.

He went on to take a five-wicket haul against Afghanistan and as a result, he became the second player after India's Yuvraj Singh to score 50 runs and take five wickets in the same World Cup match.

In the match between India and Bangladesh, the former won the toss and elected to bat first.

Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul provided a solid start to the team as they put up a 180-run stand. Rahul was dismissed for 77 but Sharma went on to register his fourth century in the tournament.

After Sharma's dismissal, Bangladesh bowlers were able to peg the Indian batsmen back and they restricted the side to 314/9 in 50 overs.

Chasing 315, Bangladesh kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and as soon as Shakib was dismissed, the team faced an uphill battle.

Sabbir Rahman and Mohammad Saifuddin played lower-order cameos, but in Bangladesh fell short by 28 runs. Jasprit Bumrah starred for India with the ball as he scalped four wickets.

Bangladesh will play against Pakistan in their final match of the tournament on July 5.

