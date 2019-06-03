Bangladesh cricket has come a long way: Shakib

al Hasan, who played a pivotal role in Bangladesh's emphatic win in their opening match over South Africa, believes there has been a massive improvement in their game in the last decade.

A wonderful batting display led by the experienced duo of Al Hasan (75) and Mushfiqur Rahim (78), supported by eye-catching cameos from Soumya Sarkar (42) and (46), helped post 330/6 after being asked to bat by on Sunday at the Kennington Oval. The bowlers then struck regularly to restrict to 309/8 and register a convincing 21-run victory over the Proteas.

had last defeated and in the 2007 edition of feels much has changed in the last decade as now they are seen as serious contenders rather than just any team.

"It's been 12 years, so our has come a long way forward," Shakib was quoted as saying by website after Sunday's match.

"Back then, it used to be good enough for the crowd if we played well. But not any more, they are not satisfied. They don't take defeat to any other team (lightly). This is the expectation level we've got in these 12 years. I'm very happy, but this is just the start of the tournament."

The Bangla Tigers have made massive strides in the game, especially the 50-over format in the last decade and a half. Their performance in multi-nation tournaments has improved by leaps and bounds and they are no more considered as minnows.

In 2015, they made their first-ever quarter-final and shortly before the ongoing tournament, they defeated and in a tri-nation series to win their first win in a multi-nation ODI tournament.

"Building up to this World Cup, we knew what sort of challenges we might face," Shakib said.

"So we prepared ourselves well. We were in Ireland, where we played really well against and That gave us a lot of confidence and belief. There are so many things to prove in this tournament, and we are up to the challenge. The boys are confident, but at the same time, they are relaxed. They know we have the skill to beat big teams," he added.

will next face on Wednesday at the same ground.

