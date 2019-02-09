Bangladesh's Shakib ruled out of New Zealand ODIs

suffered a fresh blow ahead of next week's one-day international series against Saturday, after the Board said had been ruled out with a finger fracture.

Shakib sustained the to his left ring finger while batting in the final of the sixth edition of League Twenty20 tournament on Friday evening, said the BCB.

An following the match confirmed a fracture, and the finger will "have to be immobilised for around three weeks," said senior BCB Debashis Chowdhury.

This was the second blow for Bangladesh ahead of the visit, which featured three one-day internationals and three Tests.

Pace bowler was earlier ruled out for the entire series with a torn ligament and had been replaced by Shafiul Islam for the ODIs and uncapped Ebadot Hossain for Test series.

Several Bangladeshi cricketers have already left for the three-match ODI series that starts in Napier on February 13.

Shakib missed much of the action in 2018 following an injury to his left little finger. He was not fully fit until the home series against in November-December.

Bangladesh have not won any match against in any format during their previous four visits.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)