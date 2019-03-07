Shane Watson to play in Pakistan leg of PSL

Former Australia's Test allrounder has confirmed that he will take part in the leg of the Super League(PSL).

"It has been a tough decision, more so from my family's point of view and it all comes down to the support that my wife and my family has given me," com.au quoted Watson as saying.

"I am very excited as it has been 14 years since I was in last."

Watson was one of the numerous overseas stars who has not travelled to Pakistan in previous editions of the tournament, opting only to play in the UAE leg of the tournament.

The 37-year-old has already scored 332 runs for Quetta Gladiators in PSL, who have already qualified for the playoffs winning seven of its nine games.

This decision by Watson will give Quetta a boost going into the playoffs as the Aussie has been a match-winner for them.

will host eight matches in the Pakistan leg of the PSL as Pakistan Board(PCB) earlier decided to shift three matches from after political and military tension between and Pakistan.

The Pakistan leg of the tournament begins from today, March 7 with Kings and Peshawar Zalmi taking on each other.

