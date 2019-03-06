We don't lack in fast bowling department, says Smriti Mandhana

Indian Women's team suffered a 41-run loss at the hands of England in the first T20 of the three-match series. Indian fast bowlers leaked runs in the first match failing to put up an impressive show. But the captain, Smriti Mandhana, believes that the team does not lack in depth.

"I do not think we lack in the department. Jhulan di has a lot of experience and it is unfair to expect a pace bowler to come in her second match and do the same thing Jhulan di does for us. I think looking at the pace bowlers, I do not think depth is not there, we just have to give them enough chances and I am sure they will produce match-winning performances," told reporters.

had won the toss and they opted to bowl first in the first match. The batters were not able to get themselves comfortable in the chase and they fell short off the target by 41 runs. Mandhana said that she does not regret her decision of opting to bowl first.

"I thought the wicket was really nice to bat on and it did not change much. If the wicket is changing in the second innings, then we would think the decision to bowl first was wrong. Only in bowling, I thought we gave 10-15 runs extra, but saying that I thought 160 was gettable but none of the batters were able to stay on the wicket for a longer period," Mandhana said.

was the pick of the Indian bowlers as she picked up two wickets in the first match and Mandhana said that she has developed into a very good T20 bowler.

"I think Radha has done really well for us in the T20 format in the past year, she is young and she gives us more as a batter as well in the middle-order," Mandhana added.

would hope to turn their fortunes in the second T20 against England to level the three-match series.

takes on England in the second T20 on Thursday, March 7 at Guwahati.

