Shankar Mahadevan dedicates Padma Shri to partners Ehsaan, Loy

Bollywood feels humbled and honoured on being chosen for the and has dedicated the country's fourth highest civilian award to his musical partners and

The was among 94 people selected for this year's Padma Awards.

"I am humbled and honoured. I think it is one of the biggest civilian awards that one can get. Now I have a responsibility to make good music" Mahadevan told ANI today.

Mahadevan, Ehsaan and Loy have given Bollywood many hit tracks for films like 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', 'My Name Is Khan', 'Lakshya' and 'Mission Kashmir' among others.

The national award winning singer-composer, however, refused to comment on fellow recipient writer-filmmaker Geeta Mehta declining the honour.

"I am totally unaware of this. As you know I am a non-political person and I can't comment on this," he said.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)