Sharad Yadav abused Yadavs for years: Pappu Yadav

Pappu Yadav, the sitting MP from Madhepura Lok Sabha constituency and Jan Adhikar Party leader has attacked Sharad Yadav, a former Union Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate from the seat, asserting that his opponent had abused the Yadav community and played caste politics in the state.
"What has Sharad Yadav done for over 15 years except abusing the Yadav community and dividing the people in the name of Yadav, Brahmin, Rajput and now he has become their (RJD) candidate," Pappu Yadav said while speaking to reporters here.
Alleging that Mahagathbandhan destroyed the politics in the state, he claimed that both Sharad Yadav and Dinesh Chandra Yadav (BJP candidate) are outsiders while he is an insider.
"On the one hand, they are all outsiders just like the Siberian crane, they will flee once the election ends. On the other hand, I am the one who connects with the people. Where I stand that stage becomes caste less, it becomes a stage for the youth and the poor, devoid of caste and religion lines. The Mahagathbandhan has destroyed itself in its ego," said Pappu Yadav.
Pappu Yadav is contesting against BJP and Mahagathbandhan candidate in a tri-party contest in the upcoming phase of the Lok Sabha election.
