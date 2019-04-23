Senior most Vice Admiral again moves court challenging Navy chief's appointment

On a day when the top brass of the is discussing important security matters, the has again approached the court challenging the appointment of his junior as the next

Verma, who is commanding Port Blair-based Andaman and Nicobar Command, had first approached the tribunal on April 8 but withdrew his soon after he had not exhausted the legal remedies available to him within the

In his plea filed through his and daughter Rhea Verma, Vice Admiral Verma has asked the to stay the government order of March 23 to appoint as the next Navy instead of him.

"Call for confidential reports of the applicant and Vice Admiral Karambir... examine them to see whether any irrelevant and extraneous considerations were placed to reject applicant's case and if so, to expunge the extraneous considerations and direct the competent authority to re-examine the case," the plea said.

The plea says that the Vice Admiral had filed a statutory complaint before the for not being appointed the next Navy despite being the seniormost and asked it to decide the matter urgently within ten days.

"The complaint is still pending with the competent authority and hence this original application (petition)," the plea stated.

Both the seniormost admirals of the Navy were present in the naval commanders' conference earlier today.

Before approaching the court against Vice Admiral KB Singh's appointment, it is learnt that Verma had told him about his decision to challenge his appointment saying that there should not be any hard feelings.

The post will get vacant on May 31 next month owing to the retirement of Admiral who is superannuating after a three-year tenure.

In the original plea, the Commander-in-Chief of the had sought to know why he was overlooked as the next Navy chief despite being the senior most in terms of the length of service.

In a communication dated March 23, he had stated that the government has "illegally" and in a "wrongful" manner appointed his junior as the next Navy chief.

"The Government has appointed Vice Admiral Karambir Singh, as the next Chief of Naval Staff in place of Admiral who vacates the office on 31 May 2019," Col had announced.

Vice Admiral Karambir Singh who is presently the Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C) East will be the first helicopter pilot of to become Chief Naval Staff.

Verma had stated that he felt that the respondents (government) have illegally and in a wrongful manner used the two letters of Severe Displeasure, which were issued to him in 2005 and 2007, to deny him the post of the Navy chief.

The two letters were issued to Verma on October 28, 2005, and June 20, 2007, and he was promoted to the rank of afterwards, thereby taking away the sting of the said letters.

Verma also said that "it is imperative that the apply the 'Wednesbury rule' and consider whether relevant facts are not considered and irrelevant facts were considered by the respondents before passing the impugned letter."

The forwarded the name of Verma along with Vice Admiral Karambir Singh and Vice Admiral Ajit Kumar, the Commander-in-Chief Western Naval Command and Vice Admiral Anil Kumar Chawla, the Commander-in-Chief Southern Naval Command, to head the Navy.

Subsequently, the government decided on Karambir Singh to be the next Naval chief.

This was the second time, including the appointment of as in 2016, when government had not gone by seniority but merit among the senior most officers.

