Haryana Police announce cash reward of Rs 1 lakh each for providing info leading to arrest of 6 most wanted criminals

on Tuesday announced cash rewards of Rs 1 lakh each for providing information leading to the arrest of six most-wanted criminals involved in various heinous crimes in district, said a of the department.

"Cash rewards have been announced by of (DGP) on the recommendations made by the of Police, Rohtak Range, Sandeep Khirwar," the said in a statement.

He also added that the DGP has instructed the police to carry out raids to nab the absconding criminals at the earliest.

He said that cash rewards of Rs 1 lakh each has been announced on heads of Ravi of Mohalla Chara, Jhajjar, Raj Kumar alias Raju of village Basodi, Rai, Akshay Palra of village Palra and Pawan alias Pahalwan alias Totla of village Nahra, all accused in the killing of Dharmendra alias KK on March 10, 2019, Sachin alias Bhanja alias Kannu of Dulhera, wanted in connection with murder of Ajay, resident of Mandothi, on February 6, 2019, and Sachin alias Painda of Mehndipur Dabodha, an accused in the murder case of a former Sarpanch of village Dabodha Kalan.

The Police, which is probing the incidents, announced the reward for anybody who could help in nabbing or provide information leading to the arrest of six most wanted criminals. "Any information to this effect could be given at mobile number 8930500203, 8930500601, 8930500602, 8930500604, 8930500609, 8930500619, 8930500677. Name and identity of the person, who shares the crucial information, will be kept top secret, said the

