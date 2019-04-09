'Shazam!' to return with its sequel

-
Just few days after the release of 'Shazam!', the sequel to the film is in the works.
The film collected USD 53.5 million at the domestic box office in its opening weekend, and its team is now officially working on the sequel, reported The Hollywood Reporter.
Writer Henry Gayden, who penned the original's screenplay, is writing the next installment. The 'Shazam!' director David F. Sandberg and producer Peter Safran are expected to return for the follow-up.
The DC film set up plenty of fodder for potential sequels, for instance, surprise cameos in the original film made way for more heroes in the universe and a mid-credits scene teasing a mysterious villain.
Actor Dwayne Johnson is all set to star in his own solo movie as the class villain Black Adam, and will presumably face off against the hero at some point.
'Shazam!' focuses on teenager Billy Batson, played by Asher Angel, who can transform into an adult superhero, played by Zachary Levi. He faces off against the villainous Dr. Sivana, played by Mark Strong with the help of his foster brother, played by Jack Dylan Grazer.
Gayden has previously penned the 2014 feature 'Earth to Echo' and is also working on the Phil Lord and Chris Miller sci-fi film 'Last Human'.
