'Shazam!' to return with its sequel

Just few days after the release of 'Shazam!', the sequel to the film is in the works.

The film collected USD 53.5 million at the domestic box office in its opening weekend, and its team is now officially working on the sequel, reported The

Henry Gayden, who penned the original's screenplay, is writing the next installment. The 'Shazam!' and are expected to return for the follow-up.

The DC film set up plenty of fodder for potential sequels, for instance, surprise cameos in the original film made way for more heroes in the universe and a mid-credits scene teasing a mysterious villain.

is all set to star in his own solo movie as the class villain Black Adam, and will presumably face off against the hero at some point.

'Shazam!' focuses on teenager Billy Batson, played by Asher Angel, who can transform into an adult superhero, played by He faces off against the villainous Dr. Sivana, played by with the help of his foster brother, played by

Gayden has previously penned the 2014 feature 'Earth to Echo' and is also working on the Phil Lord and sci-fi film 'Last Human'.

