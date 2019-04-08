Kirill Serebrennikov freed from house arrest

Russian has been finally freed from house arrest in after 20 months in detention.

As per the news reported by The Hollywood Reporter, a court in the Russian capital on Monday overturned a district court decision to extend his house arrest and ordered him free without bail until a trial date is set. The court requested that he did not leave until that time.

was arrested in August 2017 and charged with duping $2 million in the state funds from the Gogol Center, an avant-garde theatre he runs in He was placed under the house arrest pending trial.

The lawyers for Serebrennikov, who was charged along with two other members of the theatre, and were also released from detention on Monday, claimed that the charges were absurd.

'The Student' film who was unable to attend last year where his film 'Summer' played in the competition, said he would push for a full acquittal.

Speaking to reporters outside the court, the said he looked forward to the day "when this nightmare ends and we prove our innocence."

Serebrennikov's detention has become an international cause where celebrities and prominent filmmakers around the world are calling for his release.

The Kremlin declined to comment on the court decision, although Russian has in the past refused to interfere, stating that it was a matter for the courts to decide.

The first signs of Serebrennikov's difficulties came two years ago when a controversial Bolshoi theatre production based on the life of Rudolf Nureyev, who defected during the Cold War, was cancelled a week before the curtain was due to go up.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)