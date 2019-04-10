Shehbaz Sharif, son indicted in Ramzan Sugar Mills case

Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and his son were on Tuesday (local time) indicted in connection with the Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

Sharif and Hamza appeared before an accountability court here, where they were indicted in the matter. The father-son duo pleaded not guilty to the charges, Geo News reported.

In February, the (NAB) had alleged that Sharif misused his post as the former to build a bridge amounting to Rs 500 million to facilitate the Ramzan mills.

Sharif had allegedly issued illegal orders for the construction of the bridge, the NAB had said.

On February 14, Sharif was granted bail by the in this matter as well as in connection with the Ashiana Iqbal Housing scheme case. The PML-N chief was indicted in the Ashiana case as well.

On the other hand, Hamza's bail was extended by the court till April 17. He was directed by the to submit bail bonds amounting to Rs 10 million.

