As voting for the 21st in came to an end on Tuesday (local time), and his main rival both claimed victory in the elections after exit polls predicted a majority for party, but forecasted the party making major gains in the 120-seat (Parliament).

Exit polls, which were released at 10 pm (local time), predicted a tight race for the presidential post.

According to local media, two exit polls gave the right-wing bloc led by party a 64-seat majority in the 120-seat However, two to three exit polls saw the party gaining more seats than the party.

Responding to the exit polls, Netanyahu said that the and other right-wing parties secured a "clear majority", and would form the government "as soon as tonight".

"The right-wing bloc led by the Likud won a clear victory. I thank the citizens of for the trust. I will start forming a right-wing government with our natural partners as soon as tonight," he tweeted.

Gantz, a former general, claimed victory in the ensuing parliamentary polls and said that the public "has had their say" and the elections have a "clear winner" and a "clear loser".

"We won! The Israeli public has had their say! Thank you to the thousands of activists and over a million voters. These elections have a clear winner and a clear loser. Netanyahu promised 40 seats and lost. The can see the picture and should call on the winner to form the next government. There is no other option!" he tweeted.

An exit poll conducted by Israel's Channel 12 projected the bagging 33 seats and the party with 37 seats.

Millions of Israelis exercised their franchise to elect members of its national legislature, Knesset, in what has been described as a closely fought battle. A total of 39 diverse participated in the elections for the 21st legislature.

However, this time it is a closely fought election between Netanyahu and Gantz.

Surveys showed that Gantz's centrist is slightly ahead of But Netanyahu still has a favourable option of forming a majority coalition with other right-wing parties and retain his office.

Despite reeling under a series of corruption allegations, Netanyahu is seeking a fifth term in office. If he wins, he would become Israel's surpassing the country's founding father

In the final days of his election campaign, Netanyahu had vowed to annex settlements in the occupied if re-elected. The leader even dubbed himself as the underdog and warned that "the right-wing government is in danger".

Meanwhile, Gantz said that needed to choose between "a direction of unity and connection and hope" and one of "extremism". He vowed to form "a cabinet of reconciliation, with representatives from the current coalition and opposition".

Final results of the elections are likely to be out on April 11 (Thursday).

