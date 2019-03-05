Amazon to showcase Jonas Brothers documentary

Studios has announced it is partnering with Philymack, and on an upcoming documentary about the brothers, to premiere on Prime Video.

The documentary film will give fans "an intimate look" into the lives of Kevin, and Joe, reported Variety.

The Brothers, in a statement, said, "Our fans are the best in the world and have shared in our journey as the Brothers and us as individuals," adding, "In releasing this documentary we wanted to make sure we partnered with an innovative platform, like Amazon, that could reach our fans around the world."

Variety further cited an interview with on the Beats 1 radio station on Apple Music, where the brothers gave some details about what their fans can expect in the documentary.

"It's going to give people a look into who we are as a family, as brothers and - oh yeah - we were also the at one time, then we weren't, and now we are again. So you kind of get the full range of our life story plus our family's perspective on everything," said.

"Also a big factor in this too is the fans and what they've meant to us. I think it's going to be something we look back on in 20 years and we were able to show our kids and be really proud of the growth we've had," he added.

The band only recently dropped their comeback single, 'Sucker,' which represents their first original release in nearly six years, and the debut of their new partnership with

The accompanying music video, which playfully stars the trio's respective partners, Priyanka Chopra, 'Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner, and Danielle Jonas, has already gained over 40 million views on YouTube.

Jennifer Salke, of Studios, in a statement added, " Video is proud to be the exclusive home for a very personal, behind the scenes look at the as they reunite for this exciting tour" adding, "Experiencing the brothers back together again is the news that everyone hoped for and we can't wait to share this intimate and compelling documentary special with all of our customers.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)